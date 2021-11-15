Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and it seems that their wait has just gotten sweeter. That’s because the makers have roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a special song in the film. A tweet from the official handle of the film read, “Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable.” Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - Pushpa: Major update on Hindi release date of Allu Arjun - Rashmika Mandanna's film
Samantha has been in the news over the past few months for her separation with Naga Chaitanya. Now fans are pretty excited to see the Son of Satyamoorthy pair sharing the screen again in Pushpa. “Omg finally the superb couple are back onscreen for special song @alluarjun @Samanthaprabhu2 Iam the happiest person ryt now,” wrote a fan. “Can't wait for this one,” wrote another fan. Another comment read, “This is the best news #Samantha special song in #AlluArjun #Pushpa.” Have a look at their reactions below: Also Read - Monday memes: Nandamuri Balakrishna's massy-action trailer of Akhanda sparks a meme fest on Twitter
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and others. The film will be released in two parts. The first part Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres on December 17 in multiple languages. Also Read - Suriya, Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salmaan and more south stars who stirred up controversies in recent times due to their work
