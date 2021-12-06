Fans who were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the , Rashmika Mandanna, starrer Pushpa, are in for a disappointment as the makers of the film have pushed it further. It was supposed to be out at 6:03 pm today (Monday). “Due to unforeseen technical issues, we are unable to release #PushpaTrailer today at 6:03PM. We apologise for the delay. Stay tuned to this space,” read a tweet from the official handle of the film. Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay receives heartfelt note from his son, RRR's new dual posters, Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty release date and more

Due to unforeseen technical issues, we are unable to release #PushpaTrailer today at 6:03PM. We apologise for the delay. Stay tuned to this space.#PushpaTrailerDay #PushpaTheRise #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) December 6, 2021

As you might be aware, the makers of RRR released two posters of Jr NTR and respectively today and they are trending on Twitter. So it might be a reason why the makers of Pushpa decided to not release on the same day.

Also, the makers had set the date for trailer release date so that the song featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be ready and they would be able to make it part of the trailer. However, according to sources, the timelines went haywire and the makers decided that instead of releasing a shoddy trailer, let's not release it at all and wait for a couple of more days perhaps. These might be the probable reasons. It can also be that there were genuine technical glitches.

The film will be released in two parts. Pushpa: The Rise will release on 17th December whereas the second part is scheduled for a 2022 release. It features as the lead antagonist in the films. He will be seen making his Telugu debut. The films are being helmed by who has previously directed films like Arya, , Uppena and others.