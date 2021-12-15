Pushpa is one of the most anticipated films and is all set to release this Friday. Now, Liger actor took to Twitter to show his excitement for the starrer. He seemed to be impressed by the trailer, songs and visuals of the film. “Pushpaaa in 2 daysss Mad excited for this one! FDFS Trailer, songs, visuals, performances - antha mass Next level Telugu cinema Sending biggest love and wishing massive success to @alluarjun anna, @iamRashmika and @aryasukku sir,” read his tweet. Allu Arjun responded and wrote, “Thank you all the Love my brother Hope we win your hearts . Waiting to hear the response… Friday … Thaggedele.” Have a look at their interaction below: Also Read - After Brahmastra, RELEASE DATE of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to be announced?

Thank you all the Love my brother ? Hope we win your hearts . Waiting to hear the response… Friday … Thaggedele ? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 15, 2021

A few days ago, Allu Arjun’s fans were upset as Vijay he did not tweet anything about Pushpa: The Rise trailer that was released a couple of days ago. They were irked as Allu Arjun was present at the trailer launch of Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam. "Allu Arjun came to support your films and those of your brothers. But you didn’t have the time to speak about the recently released trailer of Pushpa. What irony," wrote an angry fan. Another fan wrote, "Pushpa ka promotion kyu nahi kiya bhai. AA sir ne to teri production film ka promotion kiya that." Have a look at some of their tweets below: Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun has a nickname for Rashmika Mandanna and it's related to her being the National crush

Ni movies ki and ni brother movie ki entho support chesina bunny anna trailer ki oka tweet or reply pettale ?

G balupu mamuluga ledhu ?#pushpa — SunnY? ICON☀️?️ (@SaiKira88144353) December 9, 2021

Thank you all the Love my brother ? Hope we win your hearts . Waiting to hear the response… Friday … Thaggedele ? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 15, 2021

Also staring Rashmika Mandanna and , the film will be released in two parts. Also Read - Pushpa FIRST movie review OUT: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is TERRIFIC