R. Madhavan gives the FINAL WORD if he's playing the main villain opposite Ram Pothineni in Director Lingusamy’s next

Reports of R. Madhavan being roped in as the main villain opposite Ram Pothineni in Director Lingusamy's next movie, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, garnered immense steam over the last couple of days. And going by the propensity and steadfastness with which the reporting was done, it seems that an official announcement was on the way. Well, an official announcement has now come, and that, too, straight from , but it's certainly not the one any of us were expecting. The actor has taken to social media to explicitly state that the news of him collaborating again with his Vettai Director nine years later were alas, nothing but rumours.

Taking to his official Twitter handle to deny the speculations, Madhavan wrote: "Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a Telugu film together with me as an antagonist." Check out his tweet below:

Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a telugu film together with en as an antagonist ❤️❤️❤️??? — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2021

Well, that's the final word on that done. All Maddy fans will have to wait for some more time before the actor again teams up with Lingusamy. Meanwhile, 's name has also been doing the rounds for the role of the prime antagonist opposite . Let's see how much truth is there to that.