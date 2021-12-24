Radhe Shyam trailer launch: Adipurush Director Om Raut REVEALS that Prabhas' movie is 'NOT a love story'

Director Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, who's helming one of Prabhas' next movies, Adipurush, dropped a huge bomb at the Radhe Shyam trailer launch, when he made certain revelations about Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer