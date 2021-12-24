Radhe Shyam trailer launch: Adipurush Director Om Raut REVEALS that Prabhas' movie is 'NOT a love story'

Radhe Shyam has ensured that 2021 will end with bang . The trailer of the highly anticipated and starrer was unveiled yesterday evening, 23rd December, with irresistible energy and enthusiasm, engulfed by a batallion of fans enhancing the excitement of the film to fever pitch. Along with lead stars Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, the movie's Director, Radha Krishna Kumar, music director Justin Prabhakaran, and other members from the cast and crew, three other famous cinematic personalities made their presence felt at the event. We're talking about filmmakers Om Raut, Nag Ashwin and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, all of whom are directing Prabhas' next movies, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit respectively, augmenting the Radhe Shyam trailer launch with more grandiose than had already enveloped it. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Radhe Shyam trailer reminds one of Titanic, Pooja Hegde reveals her relationship status and more

Director Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in particular dropped a huge bomb at the Radhe Shyam trailer launch, when he made certain revelations about Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer, and how it's "not a love story" or rather, so much more than a love story. "It's not a love story. It's way beyond a love story. It has drama, action, dance, suspense, special effects everything," Om Raut said.

With Radhe Shyam set for release in theatres worldwide on 14th January 2022, and then Om Raut, Nag Ashwin and Sandeep Reddy Vanga set to bring Adipurush, Project K and Spirit with Prabhas next, probably in that order, the course of conversation inevitably detoured from Radhe Shyam to their movies, with the potential box office collection of all three put together also cropping up. When host Navin Polishetty of and Jathi Rathnalu quizzed them about the same, all three filmmakers refrained from responding to his query, which he then passed on to distributor Anil Thadani, who was seated behind them.

When Navin Polishetty told distributor Anil Thadani that he should take a selfie with all four of Prabhas' Directors, Radha Krishna Kumar, Om Raut, Nag Ashwin and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as it's Rs. 5000 crore in on frame, the latter didn't deny it one but, and instead, was agreed that all four movies, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit, are going to mint money, where the coffers overflow at the box office. Imagine if such box-office predictions do come true.