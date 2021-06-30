Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun; here's what she has to say

As you might be aware, and Rashmika Mandanna are working together for Pushpa. Rashmika recently had an AMA session on Instagram in which she spoke about Allu Arjun. She seemed in awe of the actor when she said, “I love working with Allu Arjun sir. He’s fun, he’s professional. Allu Arjun is an extremely amazing actor, and he is also a brilliant dancer. So I really enjoyed working with him.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa tops IMDB list, Sundeep Kishan responds to being called Thalapathy Vijay hater and more

Recently, a star-struck fan from Telangana travelled miles to Kodagu, Karnataka to meet the beautiful actress. However, he couldn't meet her. The police had to convince the fan to return home. Also Read - From Yash's KGF 2 to Allu Arjun's Pushpa: Here are the 5 MOST anticipated Indian movies that fans are most excited about

The actress politely asked her fans to not do such a thing as she feels very bad when she does not get to meet them. She even added that she hopes to meet them one day. Now, isn't she a sweetheart? "Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you. I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy!" Also Read - Allu Arjun fans trend MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIE PUSHPA on social media — read tweets

The actress has been staying in Mumbai for some time now. The actress even bought a property so that she can manage her Hindi films by staying here and commuting becomes feasible. On the work front, Rashmika will soon be making her Bollywod debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film also reportedly stars , , Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra, and to name a few. That’s not all. She also has Good Bye alongside and .