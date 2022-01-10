The national crush Rashmika Mandanna is beaming with joy after the release of her latest movie Pushpa: The Rise. The gorgeous actress was appreciated and praised by the viewers for her exceptional performance in the film. According to the latest buzz, the beautiful actress has increased her remuneration for the second part of the film, Pushpa: The Rule post the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed then Rashmika has demanded a hefty amount from the makers of Pushpa for the second part of ’s directorial. For the Pushpa: The Rise, the actress was reportedly given Rs 2 crore, but now Rashmika has demanded Rs 3 crore for Pushpa -The Rule. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Spider-Man dances to Pushpa's Saami Saami song, Ram Charan reveals his and Chiranjeevi's characters in Acharya and more

Well, the makers of Pushpa are ready to pay Rashmika her quoted amount and if this turns out to be true then the actress will be getting the highest amount in her career.

Well, Sukumar has announced that Pushpa -The Rule will go on the floors in February and will hit the theatres by the end of 2022. On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye films. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2, Adavallu Meeku Joharlu opposite Sharwanand.