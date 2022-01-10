Rashmika Mandanna HIKES fee post the success of Pushpa: The Rise? Demands THIS amount for Pushpa: The Rule

The national crush Rashmika Mandanna is beaming with joy after the release of her latest movie Pushpa: The Rise. The gorgeous actress was appreciated and praised by the viewers for her exceptional performance in the film. According to the latest buzz, the beautiful actress has increased her remuneration for the second part of the film, Pushpa: The Rule post the success of Pushpa: The Rise.