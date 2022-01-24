Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses we have right now. She was seen at the airport wearing a sweatshirt and blue denim shorts. The actress was also wearing a cap and a mask. Fans didn’t really appreciate her choice of clothes. “Why is it like this? ? Upar itna Dhaka hua, niche pura Khali.,” wrote a fan. Another user wrote, “Inko thand nahi lagti.” A fan questioned, “Did you forget to wear something below?” Another comment read, “Y isn’t she wearing anything kya trend hai aajkal airport pe bhi aise clothing.” Have a look at the video and the comments on it below:

On the work front, Rashmika has Mission Majnu and Goodbye. In Goodbye, she will be seen with . In a recent interaction BollywoodLife, Rashmika spoke about sharing screen space with Big B. Talking about her first meeting with the actor, Rashmika said that she didn’t have a shoot that day, but the next day they were shooting together. She added that she just wanted to introduce herself and spend some time with him; so she waited for his shot to be done, and then she went to him and introduced herself with her character name, and not her real name. “I was like ‘hi sir I am going to be this character, and tomorrow we are working together, and I am super excited'. I was the only one who was talking; he was just looking at me and smiling. So, the first encounter was really cute” said the actress.

She added, “It’s been easy despite what a big legend he is. The times we had rehearsals and the time when we were shooting; he made us all feel extremely comfortable. So yes, it’s been really nice.”

Well, it will be a treat to see them on screen.