RC15: Mega Power Star Ram Charan has an impromptu meet with Director Shankar and producer Dil Raju in Chennai – MAJOR UPDATE on the way

Mega Power Star Ram Charan visited his upcoming film, RC15 Director, Shankar, in Chennai on Sunday. Producer Dil Raju was also present at the meet. The actor seemingly had a great time with the ace filmmakers. Ram Charan posted a picture with them on his social media handle, expressing thanks to Shankar and his family for being such warm hosts. The star actor also posted a picture on social media with both Shankar and Dil Raju along with a heartfelt caption that not only displayed his gratitude, but also hinted that a huge announcement about the film is on the way.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, shared the picture and wrote: "Had a fabulous day in chennai yesterday. Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50 ." Check out his tweet below:

Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday !

Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts.

Looking forward to #RC15.

Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/4qNLwF9HYw — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 5, 2021

This is the first time that Ram Charan, Dil Raju and Shankar are coming together for a movie. The project will mark Ram Charan's 15th film and Sri Venkateswara Creations' 50th film. The details of #RC15 will be announced soon. The rumour bills are abuzz that and Rashmika Mandanna are hot contenders for the female lead opposite Ram Charan.