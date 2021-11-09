was one popular actor. The actor passed away on October 28 after suffering a heart attack. A week after he was laid to rest, around 30,000 fans visit his memorial every day, according to an Indian Express report. It just shows the kind of bond he had with his fans. The memorial is in Bengaluru. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Puneeth Rajkumar's death triggers health scare; Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday wrap up Liger song, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic posts shock fans and more

According to reports, around 300 cops, including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Bengaluru city police, have been deployed at the memorial. The public is allowed to visit the studio between 9 am and 6 pm which is located on Outer Ring Road (ORR). Also Read - Jai Bhim star Suriya burst into tears at Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial as he recalled fond memories of the late superstar

Actor recently revisited Kanteerava Studios to remember the actor. He broke down as he conveyed his condolences to Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar and his family. Speaking to the media, the actor said, “It's very unfair and shouldn't have happened. I am still not able to accept what has happened. My family and Anna's family are very fond of each other. My father spent a lot of memorable time with his family. Puneeth and I first met when our mothers were pregnant. My mom was four months pregnant with me, while Puneeth's mom was seven months pregnant with him. This was our first meeting. Amma shared this with me. Even they cannot accept his demise.” Also Read - RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Ram Charan gets extremely emotional over the loss of the Kannada superstar – here's how he expressed his feelings

He went on to add, “He always had a smiling face in all the photos and videos. I only heard about all the good things he had done in his life. We will hold on to the memories and will keep him smiling in our hearts. We will not let go of that. I pray for more strength for his family, his daughters, fans and all the Kannadigas. I will terribly miss him. My prayers and deepest condolences to his family."