It is still hard to believe that is no more. He passed away on October 29. He was just 41. visited Shivarajkumar residence in Bengaluru and expressed his condolences to the family members of the late actor. An emotional Ram Charan said, "I have lost my family member. We can understand if this happens for anyone, but I am not able to digest as it happened for Puneeth. He is the warmest person and he is quite humble. He is so loving. He came to my house and he treats us as his guest. He owns everyone. He reminds us about how to behave like a human being. We love you so much Puneeth Rajkumar."

Unable to digest….

My dear #PuneetRajkumar Garu was one of the warmest & most genuine person I have met .

My deepest condolences to his family & fans.. ! We will miss you a lot dear brother!!?? — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 29, 2021

Earlier, during a promotional event of Enemy, actor Vishal Reddy promised that he will take care of the charity work of the late star. He also revealed that his passing away is a great loss for the society. He said at the event, "Puneeth Rajkumar is not just a good actor, but a good friend as well. I haven't seen such a down to earth superstar like him. He was doing a lot of social activities and I promise to take care of 1800 students who are getting free education from Puneeth Rajkumar from next year."

The actor had earlier expressed his grief on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise on Twitter. He had written, "I just can't believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more...May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times. It's a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend."