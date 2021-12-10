It is still hard to believe that is no more. He passed away at the age of 41 on October 29 this year. At a RRR press conference today in Bengaluru, Jr NTR paid a tribute to the late actor by singing Geleya Geleya. Jr NTR also said that it would be the last time he will be singing this song. “This will be my first and last," said the RRR actor before singing the song. After the song, he said, “Wherever he is, his blessings will always be on us." , , SS Rajamouli and other team members were also present at the launch. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Ram Charan's wife Upasana's sister gets married at a lavish do but it's Samantha Ruth Prabhu who steals the show – view pics

At the Mumbai trailer launch of the RRR recently, Jr NTR was asked about his take on similarities with . He refused and said, "Please do not even compare me with Ajay sir. We were kids, we grew up watching his films. He was our action superstar and continues to be one even today. I watched Phool Aur Kaante, and that entry scene (the iconic one where Ajay Devgn is straddled across two dirt bikes) was just terrific. I told my mother that I want to do this and she was like, 'Don't you attempt it, such things happen only in films.' I have seen so many Telugu films, ones starring my grandfather (N.T. Rama Rao) and uncle (Nandamuri Balakrishna), but never seen an entry like Ajay sir in Phool Aur Kaante. Working with Ajay sir was like working with a guru. I didn't have the chance to share screen space with him, but I cherished seeing such a gentleman on screen and we had wonderful times off screen on the sets."

RRR is set for a January 7 release.