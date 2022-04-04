SS Rajamouli’s RRR is doing great numbers at the box office and the cast and crew of the film couldn’t be happier. and Jr NTR played the lead role in the film. Now, according to reports, Ram Charan has gifted gold coins worth Rs 18 lakh to the technicians involved in the film. He reportedly gave a gold coin each weighing 11.6 grams to 35 unit members. It is believed that he called them over at his Hyderabad residence for a meal and later gifted them the coins. The technicians are apparently from the direction, camera, accounts, photography and other departments. Also Read - Abhay 3: Rahul Dev OPENS Up about being compared to villains of previous seasons [Exclusive]

Reacting on the news a fan wrote, “GOLD'EN heart RC❤

#RamCharan #RRRMovie.” Another fan wrote, “No offense about RC. Prabhas anna adipurush shooting completed ani shoot members andariki 10 lakhs titan watch ichadu.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Prabhas having a hard time maintaining weight due to THESE reasons? Read deets

Meanwhile, some fans seem unhappy over with Jr NTR's low-key role in the second half of the movie as compared to Ram Charan's role. Jr NTR clarified on the it. He told IANS that he has always maintained and is aware of the fact that Rajamouli has given equal importance to both Ram and Bheem roles. He added that there are no insecurities involved and they both complimented each other beautifully. “While there are scenes elevating one hero at one time, Rajamouli had placed another elevation scene for the other," Jr NTR stated.