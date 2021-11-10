The makers of RRR have given fans something to relish and cherish today by releasing a new song called Naatu Naatu. The song shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s fab movies and fans can’t keep calm. “Goosebumps is a small word,” wrote a fan. “Two powerhouses of dance came together for mass song,” read another comment. “India's Biggest Mass Hero Collision symbol. MegaMadness For Sure,” read another comment. “Full Hard Work Of Both Heroes @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan For Full Fans Stuff,” wrote another fan. Have a look at the songs and its reactions below: Also Read - Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser: The Uri star keeps his 'JOSH HIGH' as he faces sharks and his secret biggest fear
Also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles, RRR is all set to hit the screens on January 7. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. According to reports, RRR is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty's film sails into 100-crore club; eyes 120+ crore week 1 domestically
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.