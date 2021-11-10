The makers of RRR have given fans something to relish and cherish today by releasing a new song called Naatu Naatu. The song shows Jr NTR and ’s fab movies and fans can’t keep calm. “Goosebumps is a small word,” wrote a fan. “Two powerhouses of dance came together for mass song,” read another comment. “India's Biggest Mass Hero Collision symbol. MegaMadness For Sure,” read another comment. “Full Hard Work Of Both Heroes @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan For Full Fans Stuff,” wrote another fan. Have a look at the songs and its reactions below: Also Read - Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser: The Uri star keeps his 'JOSH HIGH' as he faces sharks and his secret biggest fear

Also starring , , , and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles, RRR is all set to hit the screens on January 7. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. According to reports, RRR is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others.