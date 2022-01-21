The makers of Jr NTR and starrer RRR have not planned to release the film on Eid which is April 29, 2022, according to a Pinkvilla report. Interestingly, it’s the same weekend during which SS Rajamouli’s 2 was released back in 2017 (April 28). The promotions of SS Rajamouli’s film were on in full swing and it was scheduled to release on January 7. However, due to a spike in the number of cases, the film’s release was postponed. An official announcement of the film’s new release is expected soon. Also Read - 5 films REJECTED by Prabhas that proved to be BIG HITS of Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other stars' careers

While announcing that the film won't be releasing on January 7, the makers had written on social media, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL.” Also Read - RRR, Valimai, Beast, KGF 2 and more South movies headed for release; get set for summer vacation with Ajith, Vijay, Yash and others – view pics

Meanwhile, at a press conference of the film, Rajamouli had jokingly said that Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to fight a lot on the sets. "More than 20 shooting days got because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls. See this is how they have on sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched. We talk about the huge stardom of the two. Thousands of fans are desperate about these. But, look at their deeds, like kids", complained the Baahubali director. Also Read - From Gangubai Kathiawadi to RRR: Fans are eagerly awaiting the new release dates of these 5 highly anticipated films

RRR is a fictional tale of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Raju, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. It also stars and .