is one of the top Indian actors. Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer and it seems that he is observing what is happening with other actors and adopting his plans. 's Na Peru Surya was helmed by a debutant director and flopped at the box office. Even some of the other new filmmakers have not been able to deliver hits. So while at one point, the experiments of working with new filmmakers were paying off, the trend seems to have changed now. So, it looks like Ram Charan has decided to not work with new filmmakers.

According to reports, he was supposed to be directed by a newcomer in a film likely to be bankrolled by UV Creations, but now the project has been called off. Megastar had also advised him to go for remakes and not the ones that would be made by newcomers.

Ram Charan will next be seen in maker SS Rajamouli's RRR along with Jr. NTR, , and others. The film's release date has been postponed due to the pandemic. It was earlier slated to release on July 30, 2020 and is now scheduled to release on October 13, 2021. It is believed that the film's release might get further pushed to January 2022.

According to reports, he will also be seen in another film with Rajamouli along with Allu Arjun. It is believed that that Geetha Arts is said to have offered SS Rajamouli a huge package for the film with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Well, we will have to wait for an official confirmation though.