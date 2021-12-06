Pushpa and RRR are two of the most anticipated South films. While the starrer Pushpa is releasing on December 17, the and Jr NTR starrer RRR is schedule to release on January 7, 2022. Now, the trailer of Pushpa will be out today (December 6) at 6:03 pm. While fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer, the makers of RRR released two new posters today featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. It seems to be a ploy to steal Pushpa’s thunder as its trailer will be out later this evening. Also Read - Trending South news today: Pushpa star Allu Arjun has a special request for the crew, Samatha Ruth Prabhu talks about trolling she faced post split with Naga Chaitanya and more

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem is seen flaunting his six pack abs while holding two ropes in one of them. In the other poster, we can see Ram Charan as Ram looking realty fierce. Have a look at both of the posters below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Deepika Padukone gets warm welcome on Prabhas' film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in top 10 of Most Searched list, RRR's new trailer date and more

As you might be aware, the trailer of SS Rajamouli's RRR starring was supposed to be out on December 3. But the makers of the film postponed its release due to ‘'unforeseen circumstances'. The makers recently took to Instagram and wrote, "#RRRTrailer out on December 9th. Gear up for a massive explosion." On the other hand, Ram Charan and NTR wrote, "Get ready to witness the magnificence of India's biggest action drama. #RRRTrailer out on December 9th." According to reports, the trailer launch event will be attended by Jr NTR, Ram Charan, , , Rajamouli and many others. Also Read - RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli announces a new release date of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's magnum opus

Talking about Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is also starring in the film along with in key roles. Fahadh will be seen playing the antagonist in this village drama.