RRR update: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's film nears completion; here's what's pending to shoot

After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is coming up another magnum-opus in the form of RRR. There has been a tremendous buzz around the film as fans are desperately waiting for it to release. Apart from the biggest names of South like Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The actress is marking her debut in South Cinema with this film and therefore, fans are much eager to watch RRR. Well, here is an update that will make fans happy.

As posted by the official Instagram account of RRR, the film is nearing its completion. It has been revealed that the shooting of only two songs is pending while Jr NTR and Ram Charan have completed the dubbing of the film in two languages. The update reads, "Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie. @jrntr & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon." The post sees a picture of the two handsome hunks riding a bike revealing their looks. Fans are already calling the film to be a blockbuster. Take a look at the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

The makers of RRR have already unveiled the looks of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn from the film. Alia essays the role of Sita while Ajay's character name hasn't been revealed yet.

It was in the month of January that Ram Charan had revealed the release date of RRR. The film is expected to hit the screens in the month of October. On Twitter, he wrote, "Fire and Water will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you’ve never witnessed! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021 #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR #RRRMovie." However, reports have been doing the rounds that the makers may push to release of the film to 2022.