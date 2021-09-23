may be facing a torrid time in her personal loge amid mounting divorce rumours with supposed estranged husband and speculation that their marriage has reached an irreconcilable stage. However, it's not the same on the professional front, which is going great guns to say the least, with Samantha Akkineni receiving both accolades and awards for her work. We've all seen the praise lavished on her for her Hindi cum OTT debut, not to mention how she rocked the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) stage. However, her statement at SIIMA about one of her most loved movies, while interacting with the media, has taken many by surprise as honest as it was. Also Read - Love Story: Sai Pallavi seems smitten with costar Naga Chaitanya; calls him a 'sweetheart' – is Samantha Ruth Prabhu listening?

The movie in question is Oh Baby, one of Samantha's biggest hits and most loved films, which has also got her a SIIMA Award for Best Actress in Leading Role (Telugu). Yet, the actress called it her most "difficult" film to date and the genre it revolves around, comedy, the toughest to do.

Opening up about the difficulty to do Oh Baby, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "I remember the reason why I wanted to do this film was that I wanted to break free from the heroine-oriented, social message-driven films. Comedy was very new to me but I always felt that I should give comedy a try and I am really glad that I did it because I had so much fun and I also realised that comedy is very, very difficult. Comedy is even more difficult than emotional scenes. It's difficult to achieve the timing, and the pauses. I appreciate comic actors all the more now after working in Oh Baby."

Speaking about the experience of making the film and the fantastic response, she added, “I also got to work with such an amazing team. I judge the success of a film by how happy I was during the shoot. That process is very important to me and I enjoyed going to work every single day when I was shooting for 'Oh Baby'. I enjoyed working with Nandini Reddy and all the other actors and the technicians. The response of the audience and the box-office was the cherry on the cake because it was already a huge success in my head even before it was released. " am so glad that even today when I go out, not just young people, but even older women come up to me and say that Oh Baby is their favourite film. I am really honoured and humbled by the fact that I was able to make that connect with different generations.”

Well, let's call Samantha as 'Sincere Sam', what say?