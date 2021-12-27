and parted ways in October this year. They issued a joint statement which read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Now, RRR actor , in an interview said, “Come back bigger stronger,” when asked about Samantha. He was perhaps encouraging her after her split from Naga. The actress shared the clip of the interview with 3 heart emojis on Twitter. Have a look at her tweet below: Also Read - Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya avoided each other as they shot at the same studio

According to some online reports, Samantha and Naga were recently shooting for their respective films at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. However, they didn’t meet each other. Also Read - RRR star Jr NTR shares heartfelt message for his Jai Lava Kusa costar Hamsa Nandini as she battles with breast cancer [EXCLUSIVE]

In an interview to Filmfare recently Samantha spoke about her separation from Naga. She said that she thought she would "crumble and die" after she got separated from Naga., She also said that she was "strong" to face the issed and was even "surprised" with herself as she thought she was "a much weaker person." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya spotted together post separation, Sai Pallavi all set for Bollywood and more

On the work front, the team of Samantha's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Yashoda has wrapped up the film's first schedule. Directed by Hari and Harish, the film also features actors and in pivotal roles.