is in the news for her song Oo Antava from Pushpa. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a video in which she is skiing. Her caption read, "One of the 100 falls ??? Me : Kate save me." In another post, she shared her experience of skiing and thanked her coach. She wrote, "I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope.Very humbling??Fell a 100 times.Got up each time.The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through. In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a Red run I found something truly special⛷?It's been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable.A huge shout out to the lovely @kate_mc_b for training me ?you made all the difference . #JustTheBeginning #NeverFeltMoreAlive." Have a look at her posts below:

Last year, after a lot of separation rumours, Samantha and parted ways in October 2021. They issued a statement on their social media accounts which read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Now recently, the post was deleted from Samantha's Instagram account. However, it is still there on Naga Chaitanya's wall.