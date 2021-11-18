It’s Nayanthara’s birthday today and she turns 37. took to Instagram to wish the Bigil actress on her special day. Her caption read, “She came She saw She dared She dreamed She performed and she conquered !! Happy birthday Nayan.” She also shared two pictures with the actress. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Before Rachita Ram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and other south actress' controversial statements caused a stir in public

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan wished his lady love on Twitter. His caption read, "Happy birthday Kanmani Thangamey my ellamey Stay blessed and be the same unique , beautiful , powerful , strong person that u r , forever...Cheers To a life filled with only success & happy moments...Godbless you."

Happy birthday Kanmani Thangamey my ellamey ???????☺️☺️☺️???????? Stay blessed and be the same unique , beautiful , powerful , strong person that u r , forever ??? Cheers To a life filled with only success & happy moments ?☺️? Godbless you #HBDNayanthara pic.twitter.com/3z4zFZ7ZAK — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 17, 2021

He had also retweeted the looks of Nayanthara's new movie titled Connect which is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. "6 years later & the reunion has finally happened. Extremely honoured to be working with the one and only! Thank you @VigneshShivN brother & @Rowdy_Pictures for backing my vision. I couldn't be more excited to show the world what we are up to. #HappyBirthdayNayanthara #Connect," Ashwin had written. Sharing the second look, he had added, "Here's the second look of #Connect featuring @HaniyaNafisa. Still hard for me to believe the kind of talent we have landed for this film. #Nayanthara mam. @AnupamPKher sir. # sir. We are just getting started. More updates to follow soon. #HappyBirthdayNayanthara." Have a look at his posts below:

6 years later & the reunion has finally happened. Extremely honoured to be working with the one and only! Thank you @VigneshShivN brother & @Rowdy_Pictures for backing my vision. I couldn’t be more excited to show the world what we are up to. #HappyBirthdayNayanthara #Connect pic.twitter.com/WUSh8A5T7T — Ashwin Saravanan (@Ashwin_saravana) November 18, 2021

Here’s the second look of #Connect featuring @HaniyaNafisa. Still hard for me to believe the kind of talent we have landed for this film. #Nayanthara mam. @AnupamPKher sir. #Sathyaraj sir. We are just getting started. More updates to follow soon. #HappyBirthdayNayanthara pic.twitter.com/8SKCTM1DSE — Ashwin Saravanan (@Ashwin_saravana) November 18, 2021

We wish the actress a very happy birthday.