Shehzada: Allu Arjun to be a part of of the Hindi remake of his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest names down South and his quite a few fans are waiting with bated breath to see him in Hindi films. His stardom is not just limited to South, but girls from across the world swoon over him and his acting chops. It would definitely be a moment to rejoice when the star enters Bollywood. Well, it may happen soon. If the latest reports are anything to go by, he may appear in the Hindi remake of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

As per the reports, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being made in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. But the film would be incomplete with Allu Arjun. Thus the makers are planning to rope in Allu Arjun for a cameo. While it is being widely discussed, there is no confirmation around Allu's entry in Bollywood with this film. Reportedly, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is titled as Shezada. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the project was quoted saying, "The producers of Shehzada paid a staggering Rs 9 crores for the remake rights. Allu Arjun who starred in the original may also a make a guest appearance in Shehzada."

The film titled Shezada will be reportedly helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan. There is no official confirmation on anything yet.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with his pan-India film titled Pushpa. He is expected to finish the shooting of the same really soon. Reportedly, Pushpa will release in two parts. The same was confirmed by producer Bunny Vyas who had said, "After Sukumar’s Pushpa, Allu Arjun will work with Venu Sriram for Icon. After that, he will shoot for the sequel of Pushpa. When we resumed shooting for the film, we did not expect it to be such a massive story."