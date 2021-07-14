Shehzada: Allu Arjun to be a part of of the Hindi remake of his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan? Here's what we know

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Allu Arjun's hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set to have a Hindi remake with Kartik Aaryan playing the lead role. But we guess, the film would be incomplete without Arjun.