SHOCKING! Dil Raju to pay Rs. 100 crore to Thalapathy Vijay for his Telugu debut; read deets inside

Popular South star Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with a lot of interesting projects in Tamil. The actor will soon be debuting in Tollywood with the upcoming Telugu film which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju will be producing it.