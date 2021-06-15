SHOCKING! Dil Raju to pay Rs. 100 crore to Thalapathy Vijay for his Telugu debut; read deets inside

Popular South star Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with a lot of interesting projects in Tamil. The actor has always managed to grab attention with his exceptional performance on the big screens. The actor has a huge fan following and rules millions of hearts with his charming personality. Also Read - Will Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi release in theatres or OTT? Makers clarify

Vijay will soon be debuting in Tollywood with the upcoming Telugu film which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju will be producing it. Well, according to the recent reports Dil Raju is paying Rs. 100 crore to get Vijay onboard for the project for the untitled Telugu film. As per reports, Dil Raju has already paid Vijay a token advance of Rs 10 crores and the remaining amount will be paid once the project hits the floors.

Well, one can easily say that Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema. On the work front, Vijay has several projects into his kitty. The actor will be also doing a Tamil film before he starts working on a Telugu project. The actor is currently shooting for Thalapathy 65 with director Nelson Dilipkumar which will star Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film stars Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and Aparna Das in pivotal roles.