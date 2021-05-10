Telugu actor-host Thummala Narsimha Reddy passes away due to COVID-19; Nani, Anil Ravipudi and others mourn his demise

Another sad news has surfaced. Popular Telugu actor and journalist, Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR has passed away. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and lost his battle this morning in Hyderabad. He was 45. He is survived by his wifey, Jyothi, and a kid named Divija. A lot of popular South celebrities including Nani, , Anil Ravipudi amongst others mourned his demise. Jersey actor Nani took to his Twitter handle and consoled his demise saying, "Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family." Also Read - Shyam Singha Roy: Sai Pallavi's arresting look as Bhadrakali revealed on her birthday – view pic

Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture of himself with TNR and tweeted out saying, "Thinking of you fondly, remembering our two long conversations, your genuine interest, love and patience.. Your passing away has left all of us at home shaken, you will be missed TNR sir.. My respects and love..."

tweeted, "Shocked... Will miss you #TNR Garu."

also mourned his demise. He wrote, "Saddened to hear the demise of popular journalist #tnr garu. Had very sensible conversations with him. Will always be remembered for his good journalism. My deep condolences to his entire family. Om Shanti."

consoled TNR's passing with a heartfelt tweet. She said, "Deeply saddened & heartbroken with this news. The Telugu Film & Journalism industry has lost a huge gem. You really made your presence felt with your authenticity,TNR GARU you will be dearly missed. May your soul rest in eternal peace.Sending condolences & strength to the family."

tweeted out saying, "Saddened by the loss of #TNR. Good human being. Probably one of the best interviews I did ever was with him a year ago. Condolences to his loved ones. This is like a nightmare."

also tweeted out, saying, "So shocked that you are no longer with us TNR Garu. Had done an interview in feb with him and little did I know it would be the last one. You will be remembered always for your contribution to journalism in telugu film industry ! RIP."

Sushanth mourned TNR's demise saying, "TNR garu Strength to the family Such tough times.."

TNR has worked in several amazing films such as Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, HIT, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy to name a few. He also had a popular YouTube channel Frankly with TNR. His demise is truly shocking. The situation is getting worse day by day.