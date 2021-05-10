Telugu actor-host Thummala Narsimha Reddy passes away due to COVID-19; Nani, Anil Ravipudi and others mourn his demise

TNR aka Thammula Narsimha Reddy passed away due to COVID-19 complications this morning. He was just 45. A lot of South industry celebs such as Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Rakul Preet Singh, and others have offered their condolences to the family.