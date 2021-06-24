Samantha Akkineni wants to do a Bollywood film with Rajkummar Rao? Here’s what we know

Samantha Akkineni entered the Hindi film industry with The Family Man 2 co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and others. And boy, she's been impressing everyone with her acting chops and how! Samantha has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu films. And now, she is expanding her reach, with web series and more. Reportedly, has already been approached for films in Bollywood. And guess what? She is already enamoured by one of our amazing talents in the Hindi film industry. It is none other than versatile actor . Samantha seems keen on working with the Shahid actor. Also Read - 9 ASTOUNDING facts about Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi and more Bollywood stars we bet you didn't know – view pics

It so happened that in one of her latest interviews, the Super Deluxe actress was asked about the Bollywood actor she is impressed with and pat came the reply, "Rajkumar Rao." She said that she has been completely taken aback by the Newton star's versatility. "Rajkummar is a fantastic actor and the films that he chooses to do are very interesting. I am always waiting to see what he does next." When prodded if she would like to star in a film with the Stree and Roohi actor, Samantha said, "Definitely, if a good story comes our way."

Samantha and Rajkummar are both amazing actors and we cannot wait to see them create magic on the silver screen or any medium for that matter. Now, we just have to wait for some producer and director to cast them in an interesting script. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha reportedly has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is a romance film by , Nayanthara and to name a few. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is produced by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. She also has Shaakuntalam, the mythological drama film by . It also features Dev Mohan in the lead.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao has Badhaai Do alongside . He will reportedly reunite with his co-star for Hum Do Humare Do.