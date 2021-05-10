OH NO! Makers of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata to postpone the teaser release? – deets inside

It's sad news for all the fans out there. This month-end there won't be any announcement related to any of the eternally handsome actor's next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Yes, you read that right. As per the reports in Telugu Cinema, the makers are planning to push the teaser of Sakaru Vaari Paata as the COVID-19 situation is worsening as the days pass. Last year on 31st May, which happens to be Superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's father's birthday, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor had dropped the first look of his film. It had taken social media by a storm. It has become a ritual like for Mahesh Babu's fans as they wait for an announcement on the day. However, this time around, it seems there won't be any announcement happening. However, don't lose heart, fans can expect a poster or a BTS of the making of Sarkaru Vaari Paata that day, reports Telugu Cinema. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Channel drops a picture connected to Shaheer Sheikh's Dev Dixit; fans demand promo – view post

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the action film is directed by Parasuram and also stars , Vennele Kishore and Subbaraju to name a few. It is scheduled for a January 2022 release. As per the reports, Parasuram has completed about 30 days of filming of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Meanwhile, it is being said that was approached to play the baddie in the film. The director had called up the Mr. India actor and had narrated the script and he had shown keen interest in doing the film. Kiccha Sudeep had also been approached for the same role.

Meanwhile, the music of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be composed by S Thaman. PS Vinod with step in as the cinematographer and Marthand K Venkatesh joins as the editor. The first schedule of Mahesh Babu starrer was shot in Dubai and the second schedule began in Hyderabad in April this year. On the work front, Mahesh Babu has a film with Trivikram with in the female lead. He also has SS Rajamouli's next.