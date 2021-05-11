Adipurush: Is Kichcha Sudeep playing Vibhishana in the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer film? – the Vikrant Rona actor answers

Adipurush is one of the most awaited pan-India films in the country. It features in the lead with , , and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles as well. And now, if reports are to be believed, noted South actor Kichcha Sudeep has been approached to play another amazing character in the film. For the unversed, Adipurush is based on the epic Hindu mythology, Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Kriti Sanon plays Sita, Sunny Singh is said to be playing Laksman with Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. And it is being said that Kichcha Sudeep has been approached for the role of Vibhishana in Adipurush. Also Read - Kriti Sanon shares a thoughtful message on the current COVID-19 crisis; Varun Dhawan reacts – watch video

The actor has also reacted to the news reports of the same. He said, "Adipurush team has contacted my manager but I have not met them yet personally...discussions are going on, it is too early to react on it." Well, he didn't deny or confirmed but don't you think, it would be really interesting to see Kichcha Sudeep in Vibhishana's character? What are your thoughts? Also Read - Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Adipurush, Pushpa, Liger, Karna, Salaar, Ponniyin Selvan – 9 Pan-India films we can’t wait for

Meanwhile, recently Adipurush grabbed headlines wherein a report surfaced stating that the budget of the film wouldn't have spiked so much had Prabhas convinced Om Raut, the director to not shoot in Mumbai. As per the latest report in Times of India, the director insisted that the film be shot in Mumbai, now with the spike in cases, the massive sets have been dismantled and the production has hence incurred a spike in the budget. A source close to the development of Adipurush said, "If Raut had given in to Prabhas' insistence, the budget might not have increased. But who knew that Maharashtra was headed for several curbs! It's a matter that gets highlighted in the postmortem. Today, Hyderabad has a few restrictions. But the erection of the new sets is going on and the unit is hopeful to start the proceedings in the next 7-8 days." Also Read - 6 films, 6 completely different genres – Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movies is like an assorted buffet for her fans

Stating why om Raut wanted to shoot in Mumbai, the source revealed, "The budget of the film would have multiplied as the entire cast and crew then would have to be given lodging-boarding in Hyderabad. Plus, Om, Saif and Kriti are from Mumbai and only Prabhas had to make the move. The crew employed was also from Mumbai."