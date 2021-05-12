Indian 2: Director Shankar hits back with a counter-petition to Lyca Productions' legal notice; blames Kamal Haasan and the production house for delay

is one of the most ambitious and anticipated films of recent times. It has been in production for a long time. There have been numerous delays in the filming of the same, much to the fans of 's chagrin. They have been waiting for this movie for a long time and with each new setback, the fans are getting restless. Lyca Productions who is bank-rolling the multi-starrer film, Kamal Haasan, and director Shankar have some differences for some time regarding the filming of Indian 2. The production house had slammed the director for getting on with other projects before completing the Kamal Haasan starrer. The Madras High Court had ordered Shankar to put his other projects on hold and complete the filming. And now, Shankar has hit back with a counter-petition. Also Read - Anniyan remake: Ranveer Singh to romance THIS actress in Shankar's directorial?

He has cited numerous reasons for the delay in the filming of Indian 2. In his petition, as per a report in the Times of India, the director has said, initially, Kamal Haasan had developed an allergy to the makeup due to which the shooting was delayed. He next cited the crane incident in which three crew members passed away as the delay for the shoot. Director Shankar had also stated that the portions of legendary comedian actor Vivekh had to be reshot since he played the pivotal role in the film. Also, the pandemic has now halted the shoot of Indian 2. And stating all of the above reasons, Shankar has said that he cannot be blamed for the delay in the filming. The hearing of the case has been adjourned to June 4th.

Back in October 2020, when shoots of most films had been resumed, Shankar had given an ultimatum to the production house. A source close to the development had spilled the beans on the matter saying, "Shankar and his team were hoping that they would resume the shoot once the government allows film shoots with a larger crew. But now, the production house wants to bring down the cost further to make up for the losses as a result of the lockdown. But Shankar, who has already brought down the budget from 400 crore to 220 crores after their first disagreement, feels it would be very hard to make the film as he has envisioned with further budget cuts. So, the production house decided to play the waiting game and stayed mum on the resumption of the project. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has committed to Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. He was hoping to start that film after wrapping up work on Indian 2 and did not start production work on Lokesh's film. But after seeing the current deadlock, he did a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Venket Ram at AVM Studio a couple of days ago. This has made Shankar realize that he might lose precious time if he keeps sitting idle, waiting for the producers of Indian 2 to take a call on the resumption of the shoot. So, he has dashed off a letter to them, asking them to provide him with their plans for the project, and allowing him to work on another film if they intend to delay things even further."

Talking about the film, apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars the film also stars , , Priya Bhavani Shankar, , Siddharth and Delhi Ganesh in key roles. Shankar has remake with in the pipeline. We hope they settle the matter soon and on amicable terms.