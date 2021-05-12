Indian 2: Director Shankar hits back with a counter-petition to Lyca Productions' legal notice; blames Kamal Haasan and the production house for delay

Noted filmmaker Shankar, Lyca Productions and Kamal Haasan have been in a tiff over the filming of Indian 2. Lyca Productions had filed a case against the director and asking him to complete Indian 2 before moving on to other projects. Shankar has now filed a counter-petition.