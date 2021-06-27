Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna's REACTION to a fan travelling over 900 kms to meet her is proof that she's a total sweetheart – view tweet

Fans can go to any extent to do something for their favourite celebrities or make them feel special in one way or another. And that's what happened with South siren and the national crush, Rashmika Mandanna. A fan of the Dear Comrade actor travelled over 900 kilometers to meet her. As per the latest reports, a star struck fan from Telangana travelled miles to Kodagu, Karnataka to meet the beautiful actress. However, he couldn't meet her. The police had to convince the fan to return home. When Rashmika Mandanna learned about the incident, she was shocked beyond words. However, her advice for the fan and the way she handled it is winning hearts. Also Read - Pathan, Tiger 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 more Bollywood biggies that are getting ready to resume shooting

The Geeta Govindam actress politely asked her fans to not do such a thing as she feels very bad when she does not get to meet them. She even added that she hopes to meet them one day. Now, isn't she a sweetheart? "Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you. I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy!" Rashmika's tweet read. Here's her tweet: Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has the sweetest birthday wish for her sister – view pic

Also Read - After Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, Rasmika Mandanna to sign her third Bollywood project soon

For those not in the know, Rashmika has been staying in Mumbai for some time now. The actress even bought a property so that she can manage her Hindi films by staying here and commuting becomes feasible. On the work front, Rashmika will soon be making her Bollywod debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu. The spy-thriller film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi also reportedly stars , , Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra, and to name a few. She also has Good Bye alongside , to name a few. On the regional front, Rashmika will be seen in the action-thriller film, Pushpa alongside stylish star . The film also stars , Jagapathi Babu, to name a few.