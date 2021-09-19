South Indian International Movie Awards, also known as the SIIMA Awards of 2020 were held last evening. Talking about the awards, it is held to honour the best from the artistic and technical departments achievements of the South Indian film industry, that is, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Attending the event held in Hyderabad city were Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Arjun Das, Nani, Allari Naresh and more. Also Read - Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? Here's the truth
It was a starry affair and the leading ladies from the South movie industry put their best fashion foot forward. While some of the men turned up in suits, bandh galas and more while others were snapped in casual looks, including celebs such as Mahesh Babu, Nani and more. Check out the complete winner's list of SIIMA 2020-2021 here: Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud 9 as Dear Comrade's Hindi dubbed version crosses 250 million views on YouTube
Best Director (Tamil) - Vetrimaaran - Asuran Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda goes on his knees to propose Rashmika Mandanna BUT there's a catch – watch video
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Kannada) - Rakshit Shetty - Avane SrimanNarayana
Best Director (Kannada) - Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran - Yajamana
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) - Nani - Gang Leader
Best Director (Malayalam - Lijo Jose Pellissery - Jallikattu
Best Director (Telugu) - Vamshi - Maharshi
Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) - Sadhu Kokila - Yajamana
Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) - Basil Joseph - Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha
Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) - Ajay Ghosh - Raju Garu Gadhi 3
Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) - Rachita Ram - Ayushmanbhava
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) - Saikumar P - Bharaate
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) - Kartikeya - Gang Leader
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) - Shine Tom Chacko - Ishq
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) - Arjun Das - Kaithi
Life Time Achievement Award - Sheela
Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) - Anil Ravipudi - F2
Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) - Nani - Jersey and Gang Leader
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) - Roshan Matthew - Moothon
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) - Allari Naresh - Maharshi
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) - George Maryan - Kaithi
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) - Saniya Iyappan - Lucifer
Best Actor In A Supporting - Devaraj - Yajamana
Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Karunya Ram - Mane Maratakkide
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) - Indhuja Ravichandran - Magamuni
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) - Cinmayee Sirpada - Priyathama Priyathama
Best Debutant Director (Tamil) - Pradeep Ranganathan - Comali
Best Debutant Director (Telugu) - Swaroop RSJ - Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
Best Debutant Director (Kannada) - RJ Mayuraa - Gottilla
Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) - Sri Simha - Mathu Vadalara
Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) - Ken Karunaas - Asuran
Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) - Abhishek Gowda - Amar
Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) - Shivathmika Rajashekar - Dorasani
Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) - V Studios - Aadai
Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) - Anna Ben - Kumbalangi Nights
Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) - Studio 99 - Mallesham
Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) - Scube films - Uyare
Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) - Coastal Breeze Productions
Best Music Director (Tamil) - D.Imman - Viswasam
Best Music Director (Telugu) - DSP - Maharshi
Best Music Director (Kannada) - V. Harikrishna - Yajamana
Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) - Imran Sardhariya - Avane Srimannarayana
Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) - Anurag Kulkarni - Ismart Shankar title track
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) - Mahesh Babu - Maharshi
Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) - Harisankar KS - Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) - Saindhavi Prakash - Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) - Prarthana - Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) - Ananya Bhat - Helade Kelade (Geetha)
Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) - Sri Mani - Idhe Kadha - (Maharshi)
Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) - Vivek - Singapenney (Bigil)
Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) - Vinayak Sasikumar - Aaradhike (Ambili)
Best Cinematographer (Tamil) - Velraj - Asuran
Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) - Pavan Wadeyar - Natasaarvabhowma Title Song
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) - Darshan - Yajamana
Best Actress In A Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) - Rashmika Mandanna - Dear Comrade
Best Film (Kannada) - Media House Studio - Yajamana
Best Film (Malayalam) - Aashirvad Cinemas - Lucifer
Best Film (Telugu) - Sithara Entertainments - Jersey - Naga Vamsi
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.