South Indian International Movie Awards, also known as the SIIMA Awards of 2020 were held last evening. Talking about the awards, it is held to honour the best from the artistic and technical departments achievements of the South Indian film industry, that is, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Attending the event held in Hyderabad city were , Rashmika Mandanna, , Shine Tom Chacko, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Arjun Das, Nani, and more. Also Read - Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? Here's the truth

It was a starry affair and the leading ladies from the South movie industry put their best fashion foot forward. While some of the men turned up in suits, bandh galas and more while others were snapped in casual looks, including celebs such as Mahesh Babu, Nani and more. Check out the complete winner's list of SIIMA 2020-2021 here: Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud 9 as Dear Comrade's Hindi dubbed version crosses 250 million views on YouTube

Best Director (Tamil) - Vetrimaaran - Asuran Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda goes on his knees to propose Rashmika Mandanna BUT there's a catch – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Kannada) - Rakshit Shetty - Avane SrimanNarayana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Director (Kannada) - Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran - Yajamana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) - Nani - Gang Leader

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Director (Malayalam - Lijo Jose Pellissery - Jallikattu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Director (Telugu) - Vamshi - Maharshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) - Sadhu Kokila - Yajamana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) - Basil Joseph - Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) - Ajay Ghosh - Raju Garu Gadhi 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) - Rachita Ram - Ayushmanbhava

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) - Saikumar P - Bharaate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) - Kartikeya - Gang Leader

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) - Shine Tom Chacko - Ishq

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) - Arjun Das - Kaithi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Life Time Achievement Award - Sheela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) - Anil Ravipudi - F2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) - Nani - Jersey and Gang Leader

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) - Roshan Matthew - Moothon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) - Allari Naresh - Maharshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) - George Maryan - Kaithi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) - Saniya Iyappan - Lucifer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor In A Supporting - Devaraj - Yajamana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Karunya Ram - Mane Maratakkide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) - Indhuja Ravichandran - Magamuni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) - Cinmayee Sirpada - Priyathama Priyathama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Director (Tamil) - Pradeep Ranganathan - Comali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Director (Telugu) - Swaroop RSJ - Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Director (Kannada) - RJ Mayuraa - Gottilla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) - Sri Simha - Mathu Vadalara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) - Ken Karunaas - Asuran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) - Abhishek Gowda - Amar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) - Shivathmika Rajashekar - Dorasani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) - V Studios - Aadai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) - Anna Ben - Kumbalangi Nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) - Studio 99 - Mallesham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) - Scube films - Uyare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) - Coastal Breeze Productions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Music Director (Tamil) - D.Imman - Viswasam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Music Director (Telugu) - DSP - Maharshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Music Director (Kannada) - V. Harikrishna - Yajamana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) - Imran Sardhariya - Avane Srimannarayana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) - Anurag Kulkarni - Ismart Shankar title track

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) - Mahesh Babu - Maharshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) - Harisankar KS - Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) - Saindhavi Prakash - Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) - Prarthana - Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) - Ananya Bhat - Helade Kelade (Geetha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) - Sri Mani - Idhe Kadha - (Maharshi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) - Vivek - Singapenney (Bigil)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) - Vinayak Sasikumar - Aaradhike (Ambili)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Cinematographer (Tamil) - Velraj - Asuran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) - Pavan Wadeyar - Natasaarvabhowma Title Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) - Darshan - Yajamana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actress In A Leading Role - Critics (Telugu) - Rashmika Mandanna - Dear Comrade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Film (Kannada) - Media House Studio - Yajamana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Film (Malayalam) - Aashirvad Cinemas - Lucifer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Film (Telugu) - Sithara Entertainments - Jersey - Naga Vamsi