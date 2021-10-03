After months of speculations and rumours, and finally announced their separation, putting all the rumours to rest. It is one of the most tragic news of 2021. The divorce rumours have been floating around for months. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya's father released a statement on their divorce. The noted South actor has been very close to both Chay and Sam. He said that the separation is unfortunate. The Wild Dog actor released a statement a couple of hours ago in which he said that his family will always cherish their moments with Samantha. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut links Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce to a 'Bollywood Superstar'; says, 'We all know who I am talking about'

"With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength (sic)." the actor's statement read. Check out Nagarjuna's tweet below:

A couple of weeks ago, on Nagarjuna's birthday, Samantha had penned a heartfelt note. Her tweet read, "No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to the man, the phenomena

@iamnagarjuna mama." When the Oh! Baby actress had wished him, ChaySam fans were delighted and hoped that the divorce speculations were unfounded and false. However, yesterday, their fans got the closure on the same, and a devastating one at that. Though they are heartbroken that their favourite couple is not together anymore, they do respect their decision are have showered them with their support.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, in their announcement post, asked fans and media to respect their privacy and continue supporting them as individuals.