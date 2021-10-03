and announced their separation yesterday afternoon. It has become the talk of the town now. For months now, Samantha and Chaitanya's separation has been the talk of the town. Hours after their separation announcement, 2 actor Siddharth posted on Twitter. And netizens have linked it with ChaySam's divorce. In his tweet, Siddharth talked about cheaters. For the unversed, Siddharth and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were once sweethearts. And hence people have linked it to her divorce from the Love Story actor. Siddharth's tweet read, "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours?" Check it out here: Also Read - #BLRecommends: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya movies that made us fall in love with them

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

Fans of Samantha and Chaitanya are miffed with his tweet. They are not happy that he tweeted out the message after the duo had announced their separation. Some of the netizens have asked him to mind his own business. While a lot of people are wondering whether it is really related to Sam and Chay's divorce. One of the Twitter users said, "Shame on you.. is this really necessary at this moment.. just stand infront of mirror and ask yourself that to which extent you have stooped..." Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Nagarjuna Akkineni on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: It is very unfortunate

Well said @SidWillRockYou ?? @Actor_Siddharth I learn everyday that, when a person is sad/low it's completely fine if you can't stand with them or support them but atleast stay calm instead critisizing more and MAINLY mind your business.. — Pallavi (@Pallavi5493) October 2, 2021

Shame on you.. is this really necessary at this moment.. just stand infront of mirror and ask yourself that to which extent you have stooped.. — Shaks Sam Fan (@shakeerasyed) October 2, 2021

Sam ninnu cheat chesindi antavu,anthe ga — AAmplifier ™ ?? (@Cr7_AADHF__) October 2, 2021

Seriously? You can do better. People have great respect for you. — Prashanth Gunasekaran (@GeeezPeez) October 2, 2021

@Actor_Siddharth as u mentioned this is supposed to be ur official acc handled by team, am sure they must be professionals & these kinda quote doesn't sound professional on ur handle! In what context is it said & time of it doesn't seem right, as ur well wisher it is concerning? — Chhaya Acharya (@BlockG17) October 2, 2021

My lesson is "Samantha illa na , Avanga illa na ". Inspired from "Trisha illana Nayanthara". Btw, @Actor_Siddharth bro, neenga kooda antha school thane vanthinga? — (@saiyaff) October 2, 2021

Bro, you seem like you're still hung up on ur ex (if this tweet refers to her) — ⓈⒽⒶⓎⓈⓊ (@crybabywut) October 2, 2021

Your thoughts are correct — Delta Tamilian (@deltatamilian) October 2, 2021

Sid eh not so nice pah? Move on, delete the tweet — BMX broh (@CafeKashayam) October 2, 2021

Love teaches you to love less ?

&

Breakup teaches you to be SHAMELESS ? SICK SIDDHARTH! — Thangam Jayashankar (@Thangam_Jay) October 3, 2021

Why don't you move on? There is no need to cry on struggling woman. — సౌమిత్రి (@sowmitrik) October 2, 2021

For those not in the know, Samantha and Siddharth were head-over-heels in love a couple of years ago. While they were dating, Siddharth had performed a few songs at a show which were reportedly, indirectly dedicated to Samantha who was blushing in the crowd throughout. The video of the same has also been shared in the replies to Siddharth's tweets. Check the video here: Also Read - Kangana Ranaut links Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce to a 'Bollywood Superstar'; says, 'We all know who I am talking about'

Anyway, the duo parted ways after dating for about two years. Back then, a friend of Samantha's had told the Times of India that Siddharth's constant wavering of attention had left her heartbroken. Media reports surfaced talking about Sidharth's growing closeness with one of his co-stars back then, citing it as one of the reasons for their break up.