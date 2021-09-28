Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna has yet again grabbed headlines. And this time, the Geetha Govindam star is getting trolled for drolling over 's underwear strap. Yeah, you read that right. Believe it or not, Vicky and Rashmika featured in a TVC recently which saw Rashmika apparently oogling over the Raazi actor's underwear strap. And this did not go down well with the young belle's fans. A lot of netizens have trolled Rashmika for doing the TVC. It was a TVC for an underwear brand. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to a marriage proposal will make you adore her chilled vibe

A lot of the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna's fans are have asked her to not be a part of such projects and instead take up decent projects. Some have claimed that by doing the TVC, she has disappointed a lot of her fans. "The advertisement of Amul Macho was TERRIBLE. These Cheap ads are not expected from you Geetha," one of the Twitter users wrote. Another one said, "Nowadays what is going on with underwear advertisements. 1st Lux Cozi ad was making nonsense and discomfort on TV and now MACHO ad also going on the same path. What the hell is happening with the publicity team of underwear, deodorant companies."

dear @iamRashmika i saw your ad #machosporto and its realy disappointed me, i never expected this from you , you can't do this bcs you are a national crush and heart of millions, sorry if i said any wrong thing..

keep smiling and be happy — राaहुल Chugh (@IMRahullchugh) September 19, 2021

National crush of India Rashmika mandana with Vicky Kaushal in adv of Amul Macho.

Now don't ask about the moral values,ethics,principles,etiquettes and upbringing,its all about money ?#woke_feminism #comouflage — Suhani (@3_suhani) September 28, 2021

Rashmika might like Vicky kaushal's underwear band peeping out of his pants.

But believe me when I say this it's just her preference.

Not applicable to general women crowd. — pinch of salt (@prachi_mech) September 27, 2021

One of the cheapest ads I have seen in recent times... Actresses like @iamRashmika might be ruining it for gals out there... I don't think any gal will get so excited to see someone's macho... https://t.co/GcOVdb4lDu — Vivek Nair - The Thrifty Marketer (@vivektweetsso) September 25, 2021

Just saw a disgusting Ad of #MachobySporto. #RashmikaMandanna ogling at #VickyKaushal 's underwear and slowing the count during Yoga Session, imagine the genders reversed . — Sanatani Nationalist (@sanatanitweets) September 25, 2021

Talking about the TVC, Rashmika plays a Yoga trainer while Vicky Kaushal seems to be her pupil. She asks her pupils to stretch their hands towards the sky which leads to Vicky's tee getting lifted up. A strap of Vicky's Macho sporto underwear is seen and Rashmika who was counting starts staring at the strap. That's not it, to get another peek at it, her character puts the Yoga mat on the top of a shelf. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Vicky has Sardar Udham, Sam Bahadur, Mr Lele and more films in the pipeline. Rashmika, on the other hand, has Pushpa, Mission Manju and Goodbye to name a few.