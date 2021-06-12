Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master tops IMDb's list of most popular Indian films in 2021

This year, not many films were released due to the pandemic. However, there were a lot of films that were released on the OTT platform. As the second wave of pandemic hit the country in February-March, more films made way to the OTT platforms. So, let's check out the most popular films on the IMDb list in 2021. Thalapathy Vijay and 's Master has topped the list. Yes, you read that right. The action-thriller film received rave reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Master beat the likes of Drishyam 2, Karnan and Vakeel Saab, Krack and The Great Indian Kitchen to name a few. The list also includes web series such as Aspirants, November Story and Maharani. Also Read - What to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee 5, Disney + Hotstar: Psycho, Drishyam 2, Ugly and more nail-biting titles

Coming back to Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film tells the tale of two people, JD and Bhavani. The story begins with Bhavani's backdrop wherein a young Bhavani's family is killed by politicians while he is thrown in jail himself. Bhavani grows up in a juvenile detention facility and vows to take revenge on the culprits. He gradually becomes a fearsome gangster. On the other hand, JD is a college professor with alcohol addiction. JD is loved by his students. After an incident, JD is assigned to the same Juvenile detention facility where previously Bhavani resided. He meets the young kids and a few adults who run a drug racket and handle the blame of Bhavani's killings. JD takes the responsibility to reform them all. How he beats Bhavani and reforms the young kids forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri G Kishan, Adrea Jeremiah, , Azhagam Perumal to name a few.

Master was released on 13th January 2021. And it started streaming on OTT platforms from 29th January onwards.