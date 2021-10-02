It's happened. The thing that ChaySam fans dreaded the most has happened. A couple of minutes ago, and announced their separation. It is indeed a heartbreaking moment for their fans. The two dropped a statement on their social media handles, announcing the separation. They requested their fans and media to support them in this decision and respect their privacy in the matter. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," a part of the statement read. It's mayhem on Twitter right now. Their fans are devastated by the announcement. They had pinned hopes that ahead of their anniversary, Chay and Sam would make peace. Though they are heartbroken to see their favourite couple part ways, they are respecting their privacy and extending support to their decision. Check out the heartbreaking reactions here: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours: MOST expensive things owned by #ChaySam will leave you speechless

Can't believe this ??.... More power to both of you all the best ❤️ — AlluArjun FC ?? (@MadhavBabu12) October 2, 2021

anni relationships life time undav move on avadame , stay strong chay — . (@AlwayzMani) October 2, 2021

Stay Strong Chay,

We are with you ?? — (@Saul_Goodmannnn) October 2, 2021

Mahanaati Ra Babu..?@chay_akkineni Pothe ponile Annaya... Nelanti Family lo Enni rojulu thanu vundadame Yekkiva..? pic.twitter.com/I9eeTO9qgc — అఖిల్ అల్లరి పిల్లోడు...? (@akhil_satya97) October 2, 2021

We respect your privacy chaitanya.

All is well. Don't listen to what websites speak. Take care. Watch this video and move on. https://t.co/XM9NyTwIrx — GetWellSoonSDT (@Vasudev90son) October 2, 2021

Bro...Really feeling very sad for this ?? — ఓరుగల్లు పిల్ల ?️? (@Teju_Kalyan) October 2, 2021

Worst decision ever

Didn't expect this from u @chay_akkineni — Monster ??? (@NaniPSPK007) October 2, 2021

We are there for you anna but can't fulfill the pain you hold in your heart from longtime ?? — Veeru Nags (@chay_forever67) October 2, 2021

#WeStandWithChay On your tough times we are with you ! ♥️♥️ — Peace_Plant (@Akhilesh33333) October 2, 2021

Always be happy Chay ❤️ nothing else matters! To new beginnings & happiness? — R.? (@innsaei_07) October 2, 2021

No matter what.. we fans are forever with you @chay_akkineni ❤️ — el - Dorado (@sWARoop_2311) October 2, 2021

Everything happens with a future good to happen to every soul sir .. All@the best for your future .. — ashok reddy illuri (@ashokilluri) October 2, 2021

We're with you &we will be with you? — Subba Raju (@SubbarajuSiva) October 2, 2021

No.. we dont able to accept this.. it's a heart breaking ? news ?? — Madhu Jan❤️ (@MblThis) October 2, 2021

Can't believe this ??.... More power to both of you all the best ? — Pawanism™ (@santhu_sushma) October 2, 2021

I will both of you all the best. What ever the reason might be , you would have thought through this. At the end it’s your own life brother . Please be strong and move on…….. life has to move onnnnnn — Sriman Jetty (@SrimanJetty1) October 2, 2021

This is sad. Hope you find the strength to overcome this. — Green T ☕️ (@geetmh) October 2, 2021

For weeks now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had left their fans anxious about the separation rumours. It all started when Samantha changed her name on social media from Samantha Akkineni to S. There were reports that Samantha had been staying in Goa for a while and later moved to Chennai. A couple of days ago, it was said that Samantha was planning to move to Mumbai. The actress, however, refused the same.

Back when Samantha miss the special dinner hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni for Aamir Khan, fans were very upset. When Samantha had shared the trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story, she did not tag Chay. That added to the worries of the fans. Sam and Chay had been friends for years before they fell in love and tied the knot in 2017.