It's happened. The thing that ChaySam fans dreaded the most has happened. A couple of minutes ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. It is indeed a heartbreaking moment for their fans. The two dropped a statement on their social media handles, announcing the separation. They requested their fans and media to support them in this decision and respect their privacy in the matter. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," a part of the statement read. It's mayhem on Twitter right now. Their fans are devastated by the announcement. They had pinned hopes that ahead of their anniversary, Chay and Sam would make peace. Though they are heartbroken to see their favourite couple part ways, they are respecting their privacy and extending support to their decision. Check out the heartbreaking reactions here: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours: MOST expensive things owned by #ChaySam will leave you speechless
For weeks now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had left their fans anxious about the separation rumours. It all started when Samantha changed her name on social media from Samantha Akkineni to S. There were reports that Samantha had been staying in Goa for a while and later moved to Chennai. A couple of days ago, it was said that Samantha was planning to move to Mumbai. The actress, however, refused the same. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce rumours: 10 pics of the actress that prove she is happy and free spirited
Back when Samantha miss the special dinner hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni for Aamir Khan, fans were very upset. When Samantha had shared the trailer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story, she did not tag Chay. That added to the worries of the fans. Sam and Chay had been friends for years before they fell in love and tied the knot in 2017. Also Read - Amidst Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours; ChaySam nail 'How well do we know each other' challenge – watch video
