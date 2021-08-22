It is megastar 's birthday today. And the dashing superstar turns 66 years handsome. And guess what? His birthday turned evermore special as the title teaser of his next film, Bhola Shankar, was unveiled. It was unveiled by none other than . The actor took to his social media handle and shared the title teaser. It is as massy as the superstar, Chiranjeevi. Wishing the megastar on his birthday and congratulating him for his new film at the same time, Mahesh Babu tweeted out, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!"

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu? Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

Along with his birthday today, it also happens to be Raksha Bandhan. And hence, another special announcement was made and an important character of Bhola Shankar, his sister was unveiled. It is none other than the gorgeous . A special video teaser was dropped a couple of hours ago which featured Keerthy tying Rakhi on Chiranjeevi's wrist. Sharing the video on her social media handle, she captioned the post saying, "They say the bond between siblings is the purest and the strongest. This Rakhi we celebrate the special bond along with some very exciting news. I also take this opportunity to wish you a very Happy Birthday @chiranjeevikonidela sir! I wish for your happiness and good health for years to come. Working alongside you is a dream for many like for myself and I can’t wait to kick start this marvellous journey! Happy Birthday Annayya!" Have a dekko at the post here:

Fans are showering both the title teaser and the amazing video of the Rakhi celebration.

Talking about Bhola Shankar, the film will be directed by Meher Ramesh. It is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and is likely to go on floors after Chiranjeevi wraps up the shoot of Godfather.