Bhola Shankar: Keerthy Suresh to play megastar Chiranjeevi's sister; win hearts with gorgeous teaser announcement video

On the special occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday and Rakshan Bandhan, Mahesh Babu unveiled the title teaser of the megastar's next, Bhola Shankar. Keerthy Suresh will be seen essaying the role of his sister in Meher Ramesh's film.