Rashmika Mandanna to star in a film with Thalapathy Vijay? Actress reveals exciting deets

Rashmika Mandanna is one popular actress in demand and that too, not just in regional films but across India. She is soon going to make her debut in the Hindi film industry and even before the release, she has another Hindi project alongside other regional projects in her kitty. And now, the Geeta Govindam actress is keen to work with Master actor Thalapathy Vijay. It so happened that the Rashmika Mandanna conducted an 'Ask me Anything' session on her gram and a fan asked her, "When Will u act with #Thalapthy". And Rashmika responded with a sticker saying, "Very Soon." Have a dekko at the snapshot of the same here: Also Read - Beast Update: Cameras start rolling for Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's next; here's all you need to know about the second schedule

Also Read - Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers

Later, she was even asked to describe Vijay and she said, "Love." Well, Thalapathy is indeed one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. He recently announced his film, Beast that is reported to star , Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and more. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has Mission Majnu, her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Good Bye with , and more. Helmed by Queen director , the filming of the same began in April this year. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rashmika Mandanna can't stop gushing about Allu Arjun and more

Rashmika Mandanna's regional project includes Pushpa alongside . The film which was supposed to be a single release will now be split into two parts. The first part of Pushpa will release next year while the second part is said to release in 2022. Pushpa is an action thriller directed by and also stars , , Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay, Sunil, Vennele Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj to name a few.

What do you have to say about Rashmika Mandanna wanting to work with Thalapathy Vijay? We love the sound of this pairing and we bet they'd create an amazing on-screen pair. Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.