67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Thalaivar fans take Twitter by storm

The National Film Awards are taking place in the city today. And it is said that the South films have bagged awards in multiple categories this time. At the National film Awards, superstar has been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian Cinema. Fans of Thalaivar are going gag and celebrating their idol's precious journey into the films and his contributions. The 67th National Film Awards are being held in New Delhi today and the pictures and videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media. Also Read - From Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to Venkatesh-Varun Tej's F3: These south films are set to give a tough time to Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's biggies at the box office

Thalaivar Will Receive the Most Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at a National Film Award Function On October 25 in NewDelhi For His Stupendous Contribution to the World of Indian Cinema#DadasahebPhalkeRAJINIKANTH#Thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/1swcGTXomI — Amol Kamble (@amolk3754) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the Annaatthe actor had penned a heartfelt note before heading to the National Film Awards in New Delhi. He revealed that the date, 25th October, is very special for him. Firstly, because he was being conferred with such a prestigious award, and secondly, because his daughter Soundarya will be launching a social voice app.

"Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, “Dadasaheb Phalke award”, being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people. Second, my daughter Soundarya Vishagan, by her Independent efforts has pioneered the making of a very useful app for people called HOOTE and she is going to introduce it to the world from India. People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice. I am very happy to launch this innovative, useful and the first of its kind the HOOTE APP in my voice," the superstar wrote in his letter.

The Kabali actor has previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He has also won 4 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.