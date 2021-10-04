After Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi takes a shocking career decision

Gorgeous actress is basking in the success of her recently released Love Story with . The film received rave reviews from the audience. Fans showered the lead stars with all their love. Now, Sai Pallavi's fans would know that Sai is not just an actress. She is also a doctor. The actress graduated with an MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia in 2016. The actress recently in a media interaction revealed that she wanted to be a doctor because she wanted to serve and help people around her. However, this does not mean that the actress is giving up on her acting career. The Maari 2 actress will very much be a part of the entertainment world and continue to follow her passion, acting and dancing. Also Read - Love Story: Did Sai Pallavi break her 'no kissing policy' for Naga Chaitanya? The actress responds

Back in 2017, Sai had opened up on why she chose to pursue a medical profession despite being a part of the entertainment world. She said, "Becoming a doctor has not been my ambition, as such. The aim was to help the people, to feel better, to know what is good and what is not. We all know that smoking is harmful and we all are exposed to the secondary smoke, but not many know the harmful effects of smoking. I always wanted to create the awareness and spread the word that it is important to respect one's own body and work towards its well-being. I wanted to learn more about the body and the health, as it is a wonderful gift of God."

Talking about her latest release, Mouni was yet another challenging role, revealed Sai. The actress in an interview said, "I feel the character echoes with many women out there, which is why it resonated so well. I'm happy I'm Mouni."

On the work front, Sai has Virata Parvam and Shyam Singha Roy.