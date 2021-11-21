'Tis little one Allu Arha's birthday today. and Allu Sneha Reddy's cute little munchkin daughter clocks 5 years today. And her doting dad has the cutest wish for his little princess. the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a selfie of himself and Arha. They are seen twinning in black. Allu Arjun seems to have picked her up from the middle. He is seen hugging her from behind as they both pose for a picture together. "Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling #AlluArha." He wished her. Check his tweet here: Also Read - Children's Day 2021: These adorable videos of star kids Taimur, AbRam Khan, Allu Arha are cuteness overload

Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby ?. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling ? #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/VywsciwA8k — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2021

He also shared a meme on his Instagram featuring himself and his daughter. Check it out here:

Allu Arjun is very close to his family. He makes sure to spend time with his family at home despite the hectic schedules. He is a doting father to both son and daughter, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Meanwhile, Allu Arha has created a world record. She is now the youngest-ever chess trainer at the age of 5. Her doting mom, Allu Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel video in which Allu Arha is seen playing and teaching chess to her family members. Her grandfather, and father look on and clap at her every move. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

She also shared some pictures of the little munchkin on her Instagram and wished her again. Check out the pictures here:

For those not in the know, Allu Arha is making her debut with Shaakuntalam starring and Dev Mohan in the lead. The historical drama epic is directed by .