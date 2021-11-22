National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is on a film signing spree. Right now, the actress has four films in her kitty. Out of which two are Bollywood (Mission Majnu and Goodbye) and two are South (Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu). However, what has come to notice is the fact that the actress is meeting many Bollywood filmmakers to discuss future films in the Hindi film industry. That has made many fans wonder if Rashmika is planning to shift focus on Bollywood and put South films on the back burner. The actress has already bought a home in Mumbai and she has been seen out and about in the city very frequently. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna TROLLS a troll who questioned her stardom and why she keeps getting lead roles – view HILARIOUS tweet

The fans of Pushpa's Srivalli are obviously heartbroken on the speculation of their crush choosing Bollywood over South films. The latest rumours were sparked when Rashmika was seen visiting Bollywood filmmaker 's office. The two seem to have discussed a future project. So is Bollywood gaining more prominence over South films for Rashmika? We tell you the truth.

Fans of the actress have nothing to worry about as Rashmika is not planning to choose one film industry over the other. Sources close to her say that Rashmika is on a career-high and her popularity is growing each passing day. And she wants to make the most of this love that she is being showered upon her. Contrary to her choosing the Hindi film industry over South cinema, the actress is working on maintaining the right balance and mix of film in both industries. She wants to establish herself as a Pan India star and wants to be part of the best of projects being made in Bollywood, Tollywood or Kollywood.

Therefore, there is no question about her bidding adieu to South films. In fact, we hear, Rashmika is also working on movie shoot dates so that she is left with enough time to work on two projects, one from each film industries, simultaneously. Well, we are sure this is a huge relief for all Rashmika fans out there.