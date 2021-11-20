Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is now waiting for the release of his next magnum opus, RRR featuring Ram CSharan, Jr NTR, , to name a few. The film is scheduled to early on 7th January 2022. It is one of the most anticipated films. And as the period action drama film inches closer to the release date, the makers, especially SS Rajamouli is busy promoting and marketing the film. Y'all have seen the way he promoted . And now he is hoping to take it to the next level with the multi-lingual and multi-starrer RRR. Also Read - From Laal Singh Chaddha to RRR: Here is a look at 5 big-budget movies that fans are desperately waiting for

If the reports are anything to go by, SS Rajamouli has met . Yes, you read that right. The latest media reports state that the filmmaker dropped by the film city to meet the Tiger 3 actor. Also, pictures of Rajamouli at the shooting location of Salman has been going viral on social media too. Is a film on cards finally? Well, the latest reports say something else. Since RRR is inching closer to the release, it is said that he may be planning to involve Salman in some promotional activity for his magnum opus, reports mirchi9.com.

And if it is true, one can expect some promotions around RRR in Mumbai too. Since the film is releasing in the Hindi language too, bringing aboard Salman Khan for the promotion of the same will just add to the hype of the film. Let us tell y'all, it's all just a conjecture right now. And nothing is finalised. Interestingly, SS Rajamouli had an opportunity to direct Salman Khan in Bajarangi Bhaijaan. However, the director was busy with the Baahubali franchise back then. His filmmaker father, K V Vijayendra Prasad who penned the script of Bajarangi Bhaijaan had initially approached his son with the offer.