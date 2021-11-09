The gorgeous South beauty, , who recently grabbed headlines for her split with husband , has reportedly signed her debut Bollywood film, which will be bankrolled by 's production banner, Outsider Films. While this report has made all Samantha fans ecstatic, you would be surprised to know that The Family Man 2 star was supposed to make her Bollywood debut way back in 2013 opposite in a film titled Assi Nabey Poore Sau. However, this Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial was reportedly shelved. Also Read - Guess The Price: Katrina Kaif's bright silk dress is lot more affordable due to THIS reason

The film was allegedly pitched as a trilingual, where Samantha was the leading lady in all three versions, and was to be shot in Tamil and Telugu. While was roped in as the lead protagonist in Tamil (Neethaane En Ponvasantham), Nani was zeroed in to romance the Oh Baby actress in the Telugu version (Yeto Vellipyindhi Manasu). While these two versions were completed and released, the Hindi version was apparently never wrapped up. Well, it would have been interesting to see Aditya and Samantha's chemistry in the romantic drama, wouldn’t it? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to reunite, Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, Aditya Roy Kapur in Thadam remake and more

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up the shooting of her pan-India film, Shaakuntalam. Talking about the mega-budget project, the mythological epic love story is helmed by Director . Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The music of the film will be composed by Mani Sharma. The film is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks. Shaakuntalam also features 's daughter Allu Arha and Dev Mohan in pivotal roles. Fans will also see her in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with and Nayanthara. The film is directed by Nayanathara's fiance, Vignesh Shivan, As per the reports, the makers are planning to release the film on an OTT platform. Also Read - BREAKING! Aditya Roy Kapur to play his first double role in the Bollywood remake of Arun Vijay's Tamil hit, Thadam – deets inside