Jai Lava Kusa actress Hamsa Nandini has made a shocking revelation. The actress has shared a piece of sad yet inspiring news in her latest post. Hamsa has revealed that she is battling grade 3 breast cancer. She penned a heartfelt note narrating her ordeal. The actress refuses to bog down by the disease and is ready to fight it out. Hamsa Nandini shared a picture of herself after chopping off her hair. She has refused to disease drag her down. "I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit," a part of her caption read. Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Netizens connect Prabhas' Aashiqui Aa Gayi to Anushka Shetty and it's the most endearing thing on the internet today

The Mirchi actress revealed how she learned about her condition, saying, "4 months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared. Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer)." (sic). Also Read - Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had spent THIS mind-boggling amount on their royal fairy tale wedding

She further added that she underwent surgery to get the lump removed and said that thankfully cancer did not spread in her body. However, her happiness was short-lived. She revealed that she was tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). It means that she has a genetic mutation due to which there is a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout her life. Despite the length upcoming battle, Hamsa is fighting it out through positivity. She had undergone about 9 Chemotherapy cycles and is yet to undertake 7 more. She has determined a couple of things as she is set out to throw cancer away from the body which is, "I have made myself a few promises:- I will NOT let this disease Define My Life and that I will fight it with a Smile and Win. I will get back on screen Better & Stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help Educate & Inspire others. And, I will Consciously Celebrate Life & all it has to offer." Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha to make her Tollywood debut opposite Chiranjeevi; here's the hefty amount she will be paid for the movie?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini)

Hamsa thanked fans and well-wishers for their concern over her absence in the last couple of months. She revealed that her inbox is full of messages asking about her absence. You go, girl!