South entertainment industry has been grabbing headlines of late for its various film announcements and updates. And in the midst of this, various doting fathers and stars of the South entertainment world, Jr NTR and . Yes, you read that right. RRR actor Jr NTR's picture with his son Abhay Ram against the scenic backdrop of Eiffel tower. And it's such a loving picture of the father and son duo that it'll tug at your heartstrings. In the picture, we can see young Tiger Jr NTR kissing his elder son, Abhay Ram on his cheeks. He captioned the post saying, "An eyeful of the Eiffel..." Check out the picture of the doting father and son duo here: Also Read - RRR director SS Rajamouli meets Salman Khan, is a film FINALLY on-cards?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Jr NTR recently wrapped up his game-based TV show-Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. After which he had jetted off to France with his family to spend some quality time. He is gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR which also stars , , to name a few. Also Read - From Laal Singh Chaddha to RRR: Here is a look at 5 big-budget movies that fans are desperately waiting for

Elsewhere, yesterday, it was Allu Arha's birthday on 21 November. The little munchkin turned 5-years-old. And she had the best birthday ever. Not just did she create a record of being the youngest chess trainer but also celebrated her birthday on Burj Khalifa. Uh-huh, you read that right. Pictures of Allu Arjun and his family from Burj Khalifa have taken the internet by storm. The news of Allu Arha's birthday party in Burj Khalifa was shared by BA Raju. Sharing the pictures he tweeted out, "Emaar properties, the owners of Burj Khalifa recently hosted Icon Star @alluarjun and his family, and threw #AlluArha the world’s first birthday party held at the tallest level." Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film postpones release to avoid CLASH with RRR; check out NEW DATE

Emaar properties, the owners of Burj Khalifa recently hosted Icon Star @alluarjun and his family, and threw #AlluArha the world’s first birthday party held at the tallest level. pic.twitter.com/p9DjD5SgH0 — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) November 21, 2021

On his work front, Allu Arjun had been shooting for his next, Pushpa. The action-thriller film is helmed by and also stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside in the negative lead. Pushpa has been divided into two parts. Part one, that is, Pushpa: The Rise will release on 17th December this year.