Kajal Aggarwal FINALLY opens up on pregnancy and embracing motherhood

celebrated her first wedding anniversary a couple of days ago. And around that time, rumours of the actress being pregnant and expecting her first child with beau Gautam Kitchlu went viral. The actress recently had a chat with an entertainment portal in which she addressed the rumours and opened up on embracing motherhood. When asked about the rumours, at first, the actress said that she would talk about the same when the time is right. However, later, when talking about her sister, Nisha, the Mumbai Saga actress opened up to feeling like a mother around her nephews.

Kajal Aggarwal said that seeing her sister being a wonderful mother to her two doting kids, she sometimes feels like embracing motherhood too. "It gets me excited, but at the same time, it makes me nervous, too. I have seen how her life has changed and how complete she feels now. I think motherhood is a wonderful feeling," the Mersal actress told TOI in an interview.

Furthermore, Kajal called being a mother is a phase of self-realisation. The actress added that ever since Ishaan and Kabir (her nephews) came into her life, she already feels like a mother around them. She also talked about getting a pet pooch, Mia, who has added who is just like her child. She said that she and Gautam already feel like parents around the three of them. She added that whenever she becomes a mother, the feeling would heighten to a whole new deeper level. "I just feel that there's this whole new part of my heart that I never discovered before these babies entered my life. I am sure that when I have my own child, it is going to increase that emotion a lot more," she added.