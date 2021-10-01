is rising popularity charts ever since she played Preeti in . The actress has always won hearts with her films and amazing characters. However, her fame grew 100 folds after Kabir Singh. She is currently basking in the success of Shershaah and is busy filming her other projects and waiting for her pending releases. And now, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. Kiara Advani is in demand not just in Bollywood but also down in the South. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Dhamaka and more: Kartik Aaryan set to enter the BIG league with his upcoming line-up

As per a report in Tollywood.net, producers down in the South are approaching Kiara for their films and seeking her dates. Kiara is already finalised as the lead opposite in the RRR actor's next which is tentatively titled, RC15. The producer of the movie, Dil Raju, reports state, has offered her role in a couple more films. If reports are anything to go by, the Laxmii actress has been offered a hefty pay and a 3-film deal. The report states that Kiara had been offered a whopping Rs 12 crore for three films. Dil Raju recently announced a film with Thalapathy Vijay and . And reportedly, he wants to cast Kiara in the film. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's EXPLOSIVE lineup of films will make you almost fall off your chair with excitement – view pics

Kiara Advani already has a bunch of films in her kitty. She will be seen in 2 opposite Kartik Aryan. Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with . The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane. Kiara also has Mr Lele in her kitty. Meanwhile, Kiara's last outing Shershaah was a huge hit. Fans loved her performances as Dimple Cheema to Sidharth Malhotra's Captain Vikram Batra. Before Shershaah, Kiara was last seen in films like Indoo Ki Jawaani, Laxmii, , to name a few. Also Read - BREAKING! Aditya Roy Kapur to play his first double role in the Bollywood remake of Arun Vijay's Tamil hit, Thadam – deets inside