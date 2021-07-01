Mahesh Babu getting a THIS WHOPPING amount for his 3rd collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas? Here's what we know

is currently working on his project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, it was announced in May that the Telugu superstar will be collaborating with soon. It marks their third collaboration together after (2005) and Khaleja (2010). They will be working together after 11 years. The film is said to go on floors by the end of this year. The Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas film is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. Now, some reports have surfaced in which Mahesh Babu's remuneration for the film is being talked about. If reports are to be believed, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor will be getting a huge amount for his collaboration with Trivikram. Also Read - #SSMB28​: After Athadu and Khaleja, Mahesh Babu joins hands with Trivikram for another project

Gossip mills are churning that the actor will be getting Rs 55 crore for the film. Yes, you read that right. A whopping Rs 55 crore for a film. There also have been reports of the director considering Parthu as the name of the film. However, there hasn't been an official confirmation about the same. Reports also state that who will be seen in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has been roped in as the female lead for the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, an action thriller film which is being directed by Parasuram. plays the female lead and has Vennela Kishore, Subbaraj in prominent roles. This marks the first outing of Keerthy Suresh with Mahesh Babu. It is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, alongside G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Well, until now, there were reports of and Pooja Hegde increasing their remuneration for their respective projects as well. What do you have to say about this piece of development from Mahesh Babu's 28th film? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.