Married South star is staying at a plush hotel in Hyderabad, not going home since weeks

Fans love their stars and always keep an eye on what is going on in their professional plus personal life. And there is a shocking bit of information that is doing the rounds right now. One top south star, who is married, has not being living at his home in Hyderabad but is staying at a plush hotel. According to sources, he has rented out a service apartment at the hotel with all the facilities that he needs and has been staying there. This comes as a shocker since he and his wife have had a love marriage and they have been one of the most loved couples from South film industry. Also Read - From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR: The swankiest car collection of South superstars will leave you jealous

Interestingly, so far, everyone thought that he has been away on some shoot schedule, since he is also part of future Pan India films. However, that is not the case. The star has been in Hyderabad all this while, but not going home. Is it some problem in his marital life that has forced him to do so? Or is he prepping for a new role and that's why wants to distance himself to get into the skin of the character or is there something more serious happening? What with so many stars from the South being summoned by the ED of late. Well, only time will tell. Till then can you guess who this star is? Also Read - Trending South news today: Nagarjuna unknowingly drops a hint about Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu marriage, Thalapathy 66 grand launch and more

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates and news and gossip about your favourite stars and their films. Also Read - RRR star Ram Charan to avoid working with new filmmakers for THIS reason?